This cantilever glass bridge in Vizag beats Vagamon's by 17m

The bridge can withstand winds up to 250km/h

This ₹7 crore bridge uses three layers of thick German glass and is anchored by 40 tons of steel.

It can hold over 100 people at a time, but only groups of 40 will be allowed in together for safety.

The design stands up to wild weather—think winds up to 250km/h and even cyclones like Hudhud.

The glass is impact-resistant too, so it's built for peace of mind.