This cantilever glass bridge in Vizag beats Vagamon's by 17m
Visakhapatnam is about to get a major new landmark—a 55-meter cantilever glass bridge, opening September 25.
Perched 862 feet above sea level, it beats Kerala's Vagamon Glass Bridge by 17 meters and promises some seriously stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and the city skyline.
The bridge can withstand winds up to 250km/h
This ₹7 crore bridge uses three layers of thick German glass and is anchored by 40 tons of steel.
It can hold over 100 people at a time, but only groups of 40 will be allowed in together for safety.
The design stands up to wild weather—think winds up to 250km/h and even cyclones like Hudhud.
The glass is impact-resistant too, so it's built for peace of mind.
It will also feature a giant trishul installation
The project teams up local authorities with Kerala's Bharat Mata Ventures and SSM Shipping & Logistics as part of Vizag's push for more adventure tourism.
Expect a giant Trishul installation—all set to make Vizag an adventure hotspot worth checking out.