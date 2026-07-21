Thodupuzha police book CPI-M leader Linu Jose and 200 locals
India
In Thodupuzha, Kerala, police have booked CPI-M area secretary Linu Jose and about 200 locals after a tense scene at a late Sunday night football screening in July 2026.
Things got heated when residents accused two police officers of being drunk on duty.
Protesters say they even found a liquor bottle in the police vehicle and blocked the officers from leaving.
Thodupuzha police send officers for tests
Police stepped in, sent both officers for medical tests, and are waiting for lab results to confirm whether they were drinking.
Meanwhile, Jose called the police action unfair, saying the officers were caught with alcohol and other items.
He added that CPI-M plans to fight the charges both legally and politically.
Higher-ups have asked for a full report before deciding on any next steps.