Thondapi man Lakshmayya severs wife Bhulakshmi's leg over suspected affair
India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Thondapi village, Palnadu district, where a man named Lakshmayya attacked his wife Bhulakshmi with an ax during an argument over suspected infidelity.
The attack was so severe that it severed her leg, leaving the local community shaken.
Lakshmayya surrenders with Bhulakshmi's severed leg
After the assault, Lakshmayya brought his wife's severed leg to the police station and turned himself in. He is now facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Bhulakshmi is currently hospitalized in critical condition due to heavy blood loss.
Police are investigating what led up to this brutal act.