Thoubal village clash leaves Rakesh Laishram dead and forces deployed

This isn't just about one incident. It's stirred up old tensions between Meiteis and Pangals, adding to the region's ongoing conflicts.

Khangabok's JAC is seeking justice and identification of Rakesh Laishram's killer, while Sangaiyumpham's JAC is demanding compensation for the arson and destruction of property.

Police have arrested three people from Sangaiyumpham but are keeping details quiet to avoid more trouble.

The government is focused on easing tensions so things don't spiral further, especially with Manipur already dealing with the ongoing Meitei-Kuki and Kuki-Naga conflicts over three years that have left around 360 people dead and another 60,000 displaced.