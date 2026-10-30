Thoubal village clash leaves Rakesh Laishram dead and forces deployed
Things are tense in Manipur's Thoubal district after a fight between two neighboring villages (one Meitei Hindu, one Meitei Muslim) left local sports figure Rakesh Laishram found dead from a bullet injury to his head around midnight on October 18.
Security forces have moved in to keep things calm and prevent more violence.
Manipur tensions prompt JAC demands
This isn't just about one incident. It's stirred up old tensions between Meiteis and Pangals, adding to the region's ongoing conflicts.
Khangabok's JAC is seeking justice and identification of Rakesh Laishram's killer, while Sangaiyumpham's JAC is demanding compensation for the arson and destruction of property.
Police have arrested three people from Sangaiyumpham but are keeping details quiet to avoid more trouble.
The government is focused on easing tensions so things don't spiral further, especially with Manipur already dealing with the ongoing Meitei-Kuki and Kuki-Naga conflicts over three years that have left around 360 people dead and another 60,000 displaced.