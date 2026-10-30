Bhutan glacial lake outburst floods: 12,000 evacuated in North Bengal
What's the story
A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan has led to the evacuation of around 12,000 people in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. The incident occurred after Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa region burst its banks on Thursday evening. The breach released nearly 7.4 million cubic meters of water, mud, rocks, and debris into the Mo River system.
Emergency response
Flood alerts issued in north Bengal, Assam
The incident has triggered flood alerts in parts of north Bengal and Assam.
The Sankosh River, which flows along the West Bengal-Assam interstate boundary, has seen its water level rise by nearly two feet since Friday morning.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in affected areas.
Preparedness measures
Disaster response teams on standby
Disaster response teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence and local administration are on high alert.
Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw assured residents that "there is absolutely no need to panic."
He confirmed that the administration was coordinating with Bhutanese authorities to manage the situation effectively.
Relief efforts
Food, water, and shelter for evacuees
Shaw also revealed that around 4,000-5,000 people have been moved to shelters using school buildings as relief centers. Over 6,000 more have been shifted to safer areas.
The administration has arranged dry food and drinking water for evacuees and ensured other necessities like toilet facilities are available at these shelters.
Flood warning
Red alert for Sankosh River system
A red alert has been issued for the Sankosh River system, warning that dead fish and debris, such as large pieces of wood and concrete, could flow downstream with the water.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to follow official advisories.