Thousands march from Nashik to Mumbai for land rights
Thousands of farmers and tribal people have covered nearly 60km in the last two days, demanding long-promised land and water rights.
Led by the All India Kisan Sabha, the group has already crossed into Thane district, hoping their march will finally get officials to listen.
Why does it matter?
The marchers want basics: legal land ownership under the Forest Rights Act, separate land records for tribals, reliable irrigation water, 24/7 electricity in villages and fields, loan waivers, and year-round jobs through MGNREGA.
After meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis—who said he'd follow up—their demands highlight years of broken promises.
With recent protests drawing tens of thousands, this movement is a big reminder that many rural communities still feel left behind.