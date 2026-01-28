Thousands march from Nashik to Mumbai for land rights

Why does it matter?

The marchers want basics: legal land ownership under the Forest Rights Act, separate land records for tribals, reliable irrigation water, 24/7 electricity in villages and fields, loan waivers, and year-round jobs through MGNREGA.

After meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis—who said he'd follow up—their demands highlight years of broken promises.

With recent protests drawing tens of thousands, this movement is a big reminder that many rural communities still feel left behind.