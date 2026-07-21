Thousands rally near Parliament demanding Dharmendra Pradhan step down

Protesters say the crackdown was harsh: Vijay Daniel called it "like Jallianwala Bagh" after being dragged from a bus and beaten.

Others described being hit while trying to shield women or seeing plainclothes men help detain female protesters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police reported 118 officers injured and hospitals treated at least 100 protesters.

Activists insist the rally stayed peaceful despite claims of stone-throwing; many were motivated by activist Sonam Wangchuk's earlier removal from a hunger strike, leading more than 35,000 people to break through barricades to move closer to Parliament.