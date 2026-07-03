Thousands start Amarnath Yatra to Kashmir cave under tightened security

Pilgrims must join Lakhanpur convoys

To keep everyone safe, yatris must join convoys from Lakhanpur between 6am and 8am. Late arrivals can't continue.

Only National Highway 44 is open; other routes and solo travel aren't allowed.

Along the way, secure halting points offer free food, lodging, sanitation, and healthcare for up to 55,000 people.

The administration is making sure the pilgrimage stays safe and comfortable for all.