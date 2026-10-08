Threatening videos surface before Jantar Mantar protest over electoral rolls
Just before the October 10 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, videos have popped up online threatening violence against demonstrators.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), one of the groups organizing the event, is urging Delhi Police to step in and take action against those making these threats.
The protest itself is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with demands for changes to the electoral rolls.
CJP appeals while Delhi Police monitor
In these videos, some individuals are seen openly calling for batons to be used on protesters and warning that "anti-nationals" won't be allowed into Delhi.
CJP leaders have appealed to both police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for help, worried about possible disruptions.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police say they are closely monitoring social media and are keeping a check on such individuals who are posting videos inciting the public.