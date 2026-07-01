Three-and-a-half-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Sahakar Nagar
India
A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs near a construction site in Bengaluru's Sahakar Nagar, leaving her with injuries on five parts of her body.
Thankfully, locals quickly stepped in and rescued her.
The incident has put the spotlight back on the city's ongoing struggles with stray dog safety.
Bengaluru doubles sterilization after 18,410 bites
Bengaluru has seen 18,410 dog-bite cases just this year, raising big concerns about public safety.
In response, officials are doubling sterilization efforts and opening a new shelter to better manage the stray population, especially around schools and hospitals.
The goal is 100% animal birth control coverage within three years to help prevent more attacks like this one.