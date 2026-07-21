Three dead, including 4-year-old, in Telangana NH 161 crash
India
Early Tuesday, a family's trip turned tragic on Telangana's National Highway 161 when their car crashed, leaving three people dead, including a four-year-old girl, and six others injured.
They were on their way from Nanded to Hyderabad airport to welcome relatives returning from Umrah.
Victims named in NH 161 crash
Police identified the victims as Mohammed Nadeem, his mother Shameem Begum, and his daughter Anabiya Taskeem.
The car was driven by a relative who lost control after braking suddenly, causing it to hit a divider and flip over.
The six injured are now stable in a hospital.
The Kalher police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.