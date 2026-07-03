Three Delhi discoms schedule power cuts for upgrades today
India
Heads up, Delhi! Several areas will have planned power cuts today as BSES Rajdhani, BYPL, and TPDDL carry out essential upgrades: think fixing circuits and improving transformers.
If you live in the affected zones, it's smart to charge your phone and gadgets before the outage hits.
Delhi localities affected and outage timings
Here's a quick rundown:
Subhash Nagar Block four (Janakpuri) will be off from 12pm to 2pm
IIT Delhi (Hauz Khas) from 11:07am to 12:07pm
F-Block, Saurabh Vihar from 11am to 1pm
Nangloi's Adhyapak Nagar and Block H of Vandana Vihar from 11am to 2pm
Block A3, Uttam Vihar, Bindapur (Dwarka) is also on the list, with cuts between 10:07am and 12:07pm.
Plan your day accordingly!