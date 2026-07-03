Three Delhi discoms schedule power cuts for upgrades today

Delhi localities affected and outage timings

Here's a quick rundown:

Subhash Nagar Block four (Janakpuri) will be off from 12pm to 2pm

IIT Delhi (Hauz Khas) from 11:07am to 12:07pm

F-Block, Saurabh Vihar from 11am to 1pm

Nangloi's Adhyapak Nagar and Block H of Vandana Vihar from 11am to 2pm

Block A3, Uttam Vihar, Bindapur (Dwarka) is also on the list, with cuts between 10:07am and 12:07pm.

Plan your day accordingly!