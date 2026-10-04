Three die after boat capsizes in Merbil area Lakhimpur district
India
A boat carrying three people, including a 10-year-old boy, capsized in the Merbil area of Assam's Lakhimpur district on Sunday morning, around 9.30am while they were crossing the river with goats to sell.
Sadly, all three, Ajit Dutta, 25; Podma Dutta, 50; and Midhusmi Dutta, 10, did not survive.
Police probe safety compliance after deaths
Locals and the State Disaster Response Force pulled the victims out within an hour, but they were declared dead at the hospital.
The community is now speaking up about how boats here often ignore safety rules and carry too many people.
Police have started investigating whether safety measures were followed, as none of the victims could swim.