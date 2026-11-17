Three die as wedding car falls in Himachal Pradesh gorge
A heartbreaking accident struck Himachal Pradesh on Monday when a car carrying five people returning from a wedding fell into a gorge near Pashada turn on the Gaura-Rampur link road.
Three people sadly died, and two others were injured after the driver lost control.
Victims named Ramanand Om Prakash Hamendra
Police, fire brigade, and ambulance teams responded quickly, getting the injured to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Rampur.
The victims have been identified as Ramanand, Om Prakash, and Hamendra from Jagochha village.
Authorities are now investigating how the crash happened to piece together what led to this tragedy.