Three family members killed by speeding school bus in Sultanpur
India
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district took the lives of three family members when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding school bus early Tuesday morning.
The victims, Pradeep Gupta, 23; his father, Ramlout, 45; and his mother, Durgawati, 41, were on their way near Akhandnagar-Kadipur road when the crash happened.
Bus driver fled, police search underway
The family was from Mishripur Jalalpur Alipur. Pradeep died at the scene; his parents were first taken to the Akhandnagar Community Health Centre, then referred to a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
The bus driver fled right after the accident, and police have registered a case and are actively searching for him as investigations continue.