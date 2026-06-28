Three Jabalpur teenagers drown in Narmada at Dadda Ghat
India
Three teenagers from Jabalpur, Sheikh Sahil, 19; Moin Khan, 16; and Sheikh Ashik, 15, tragically drowned in the Narmada River at Dadda Ghat on Saturday afternoon.
They had gone for a swim without telling their families, and things took a turn when one of them got into trouble near a water supply plant.
Police and divers recover 3 bodies
As one boy started drowning, the other two jumped in to help but also drowned.
Onlookers tried to assist but couldn't reach them in time.
Police and local divers searched for two hours before recovering all three bodies.
SHO Brijesh Mishra confirmed that an investigation is under way, with postmortems planned for each victim.