Three MCD officials suspended after Satya Niketan PG accommodation collapse
Three Delhi city officials have been suspended after a PG accommodation in Satya Niketan collapsed, prompting action over unauthorized construction.
The MCD took action on September 10, 2026, saying the trio, assistant engineer Ravinder Kumar, and junior engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav, failed to stop unauthorized construction.
MCD orders vigilance on illegal buildings
The MCD is making it clear: ignoring illegal buildings isn't an option anymore.
Officials are now being told to stay alert and act fast when rules are broken.
As the Corporation put it, "The Corporation has directed its field-level officials to remain vigilant and ensure timely action against violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures."
This incident is a reminder that stricter checks are needed.