Three members of Bhuyan family found dead at Duliajan home
Three members of the Bhuyan family, a retired Oil India official, his wife, and their daughter, were found dead at their home in Duliajan, Assam.
Neighbors got worried when no one answered the door during Chatth Puja, leading police to discover the bodies.
CCTV disconnected, local MP demands probe
The victims were found in separate rooms, and police are still figuring out what happened since the CCTV was disconnected.
A local MP has called for a thorough investigation amid concerns over rising crime in the area.
Niharika, the daughter, had just come back after pursuing her post-graduation in Nagaon, making this loss feel even heavier for those who knew her.