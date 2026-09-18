Three men kidnapped in Nairobi rescued and repatriated to India

The trio was taken from the airport on August 5, 2026, and tracked to a house near Nairobi.

By August 11, Kenyan detectives had rescued them and arrested six people: an Indian citizen, two Pakistanis, two Kenyans, and a Kenyan minor, who was allegedly working as house help.

The suspects claimed they were trying to help the men reach Italy via Ethiopia, highlighting how tricky international travel can get, and why global teamwork matters in cases like this.