Three more victims to file in TCS Nashik harassment case

Police focus on Attar and Khan

Police are focusing on two main accused: Tausif Attar and Nida Khan. Attar allegedly lured victims with false marriage promises, while Khan is still on the run.

So far, nine FIRs have been filed and seven people arrested.

The Tata Group says it has a strict zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and is cooperating with investigators.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has promised strong action against anyone found guilty, as the investigation continues.