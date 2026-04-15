Three more victims to file in TCS Nashik harassment case
The TCS harassment case in Nashik is growing, with three more victims now ready to file police complaints, bringing the total up to around 12 to 14.
These individuals had held back out of fear but decided to come forward after police counseling and promises of protection.
Their FIRs add weight to ongoing claims of workplace sexual exploitation and attempted forced religious conversions at the company's Nashik office.
Police focus on Attar and Khan
Police are focusing on two main accused: Tausif Attar and Nida Khan. Attar allegedly lured victims with false marriage promises, while Khan is still on the run.
So far, nine FIRs have been filed and seven people arrested.
The Tata Group says it has a strict zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and is cooperating with investigators.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has promised strong action against anyone found guilty, as the investigation continues.