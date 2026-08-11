Three private members' bills would set social media age limits
India
Three private members' Bills have been listed for introduction in the current session of Parliament that would set age-based rules for minors using social media.
The goal? To create safeguards to protect children from online exploitation.
This push puts India alongside other countries trying to make the internet safer for teens.
Indian lawmakers push online child safeguards
Even though private members' bills rarely become law in India, their introduction shows lawmakers are getting serious about digital risks for children.
The bills reflect the growing urgency among lawmakers in India to create safeguards to protect children from online exploitation and align with the increasing global movement to regulate social media access.