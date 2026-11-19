Three relatives booked after newborn allegedly buried alive in Rameswaram
A heartbreaking case from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, has come to light: three family members have been booked for allegedly burying a newborn girl alive.
The truth surfaced when the baby's mother, Logananidhi, was hospitalized after delivery complications, and doctors grew suspicious of the family's claim that the preterm baby had died immediately after birth.
Three charged with culpable homicide
After being questioned, Logananidhi shared that her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law buried the baby on their property in Sambai despite her trying to save her child.
Police have now charged all three under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.