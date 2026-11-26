Three RSS-BJP workers sentenced to life for CV Dhanaraj murder
Three RSS-BJP workers have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj in Kannur, Kerala.
The verdict, delivered on Wednesday, also handed each convict a ₹5 lakh fine.
Sixteen acquitted in CV Dhanaraj trial
Dhanaraj was killed outside his home in a case that drew major political attention.
Out of 20 accused, only three were convicted: 16 were acquitted and one died during trial.
If the fines aren't paid, an extra five years will be added to their sentences.
The verdict came with tight security and was witnessed by Dhanaraj's family and party members, marking a significant moment in Kerala's ongoing political tensions.