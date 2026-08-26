Three women in burqas steal ₹7L-₹8L gold from Surat jeweler
India
Three women wearing burqas walked into New AK Jewellers in Surat on Monday, posed as customers, and managed to steal gold jewelry worth ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh.
They distracted the shopkeeper by asking to see different ornaments, one of the women grabbed a gold ornament from a drawer and hid it in her clothes, and left before anyone noticed.
Police review CCTV to trace women
CCTV footage captured one woman taking the gold while the others helped with the distraction. Inspector DU Bard explained that Mahidharpura police station Inspector DU Bard said the women carried out the theft after diverting the shopkeeper's attention.
Police are now reviewing footage to track down those involved after registering the shopkeeper's complaint.