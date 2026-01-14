Three young men lose their lives in Araku Valley bike crash India Jan 14, 2026

Late Tuesday night, a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Benjipur Road in Araku Valley claimed the lives of three local youths—Killo Mosya (23), Killo Ganga Babu (25), and B Niranjan (24).

One of the youths died instantly, while the other two passed away after being taken to hospitals for treatment.

A fourth rider, S Mohan Rao (21), is still recovering at the local hospital.