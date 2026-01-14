Next Article
Three young men lose their lives in Araku Valley bike crash
India
Late Tuesday night, a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Benjipur Road in Araku Valley claimed the lives of three local youths—Killo Mosya (23), Killo Ganga Babu (25), and B Niranjan (24).
One of the youths died instantly, while the other two passed away after being taken to hospitals for treatment.
A fourth rider, S Mohan Rao (21), is still recovering at the local hospital.
Police point to over-speeding; safety checks stepped up
According to Sub-Inspector G Gopal Rao, over-speeding was behind the crash as both bikes collided from opposite directions.
With Sankranti festival around the corner, police have set up extra checkposts across Araku Valley to curb speeding and drunk driving, hoping to prevent more tragedies like this one.