What's the story

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a 24-year-old US citizen, has been arrested from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly sneaking into the restricted tribal reserve of North Sentinel Island.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the arrest on March 31.

According to police reports, Polyakov had entered the protected area without any official permission.

He had arrived in Port Blair on March 26 and then traveled to North Sentinel Island from Kurma Dera beach.