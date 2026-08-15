Thrissur City Police seize 3,030L illicit spirit in Kalathode
India
Just before Onam, Thrissur City Police seized around 3,030-liter of illicit spirit stored in 101 cans at a rented house in Kalathode.
This was all part of Operation Toofan, their special drive for Independence Day, led by Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh.
Ajay E. Suresh caught transporting liquor
Acting on a tipoff, City Narcotics Cell ACP Shibu P. and his team raided the spot and caught 28-year-old Ajay E. Suresh allegedly transporting the booze in a pickup van.
Police believe the stash was meant to be sold at high prices during Onam and say they've got leads on others involved.
They're not letting this go anytime soon.