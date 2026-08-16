Thrissur Independence Day complaint over 'Vande Mataram' omission from program
India
An Independence Day event in Thrissur has sparked controversy after a complaint was filed, claiming the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted.
The issue came up when the song wasn't included in the official program, prompting eight BJP councilors to sing it themselves.
During their performance, several top officials reportedly left the venue, and there were even announcements over the microphone that allegedly interrupted the song.
Complainants seek police probe, evidence review
Those who filed the complaint want a full investigation.
They're asking police to review video footage and photos, and talk to witnesses to find out if there was any alleged disrespect toward Vande Mataram during the celebrations.