Thrissur police arrest 7 in MDMA bust after car stop

Police seize 308gm of MDMA

After the first arrests, police questioned the group, Shifas, Vidya, Jishnu, and Sreelakshmi, all from Guruvayur-Pavaratty.

This led them to Shifas's house (where they found 18gm) and then to an aluminum workshop in Chavakkad, where another 288gm were hidden away.

Using phone evidence, police tracked down three more people linked to the operation: Shabir, Anshad, and T.T. Sumesh.

In total: 308gm seized, one of Thrissur's biggest busts lately.