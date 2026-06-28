Thrissur police arrest 7 in MDMA bust after car stop
Big news from Thrissur: police just arrested a group of seven for carrying and hiding MDMA.
It all started when officers stopped a car coming from a Palakkad resort and found two grams of the drug with one passenger.
That quick check set off a chain reaction, leading to more searches and even bigger finds.
Police seize 308gm of MDMA
After the first arrests, police questioned the group, Shifas, Vidya, Jishnu, and Sreelakshmi, all from Guruvayur-Pavaratty.
This led them to Shifas's house (where they found 18gm) and then to an aluminum workshop in Chavakkad, where another 288gm were hidden away.
Using phone evidence, police tracked down three more people linked to the operation: Shabir, Anshad, and T.T. Sumesh.
In total: 308gm seized, one of Thrissur's biggest busts lately.