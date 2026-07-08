Thrissur sees nonstop rain, coastal flooding and family evacuations
India
Thrissur in Kerala is having a tough week, with nonstop rain and an orange alert from the weather department.
Coastal spots like Kappirikkad, Thangalpadi, and Periyambalam are flooded.
Waves have knocked down coconut trees and damaged buildings, forcing some families to leave their homes.
Poomala dam shutters opened for safety
District officials say more heavy rain is likely in the next 24 hours, raising risks of landslides and flash floods.
The Poomala dam shutters have been opened as a safety step, so people living near streams are on alert.
Control rooms are working around the clock, and teams are moving residents from risky areas to safer places as needed.