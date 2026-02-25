Rain, hail, strong winds to batter 7 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe weather conditions in seven states over the next 24 hours. The IMD has predicted rain, hail, and strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40km per hour. Eastern Madhya Pradesh , Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are likely to be affected by these weather changes.

Regional update Weather conditions in Delhi, UP, and NCR Meanwhile, the national capital region (NCR) is likely to remain clear and dry in the coming days. However, temperatures are expected to rise gradually. In Uttar Pradesh, weather conditions will remain stable with little chance of rain. The Western and Terai regions may experience cold mornings with light fog, while temperatures could dip slightly in some districts.

Regional forecast Weather forecast for Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana Bihar is likely to remain dry over the next 24 hours with minimal chances of rain. Jharkhand may witness fog and light cloud cover in some districts along with possible light rain or drizzle in certain areas. Punjab and Haryana will also continue to experience dry weather, although dense fog may affect visibility during mornings. Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness rain and snowfall on February 26 and 27. Higher-altitude regions in Jammu and Kashmir may see snowfall.

