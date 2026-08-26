Tibet glacial lake burst floods Nepal, nearly 500 people missing
India
Flash floods hit Nepal hard on Wednesday, leaving several dead and nearly 500 people missing, including 133 Indians.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says the disaster was triggered by a sudden glacial lake burst from Tibet, which sent huge surges into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.
northern Rasuwa District was hit by widespread destruction.
IMD warned, PM Modi offered help
The IMD had already issued alerts for rising floodwaters expected to reach key river points, warning several districts in advance.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences for those lost and promised all possible help with rescue efforts.
If you know anyone affected, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has set up emergency helplines: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.