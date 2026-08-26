Tibet-Nepal flood kills nearly 100, over 750 people missing
India
A major flash flood from Tibet has hit the Tibet-Nepal border, leaving nearly 100 people dead and over 750 missing, including 133 Indians.
Central Nepal has taken a big hit, with villages destroyed and bridges washed away.
To help those stuck in the chaos, the Indian Embassy in China has set up emergency helplines as of Wednesday.
Helplines and embassy coordination for Indians
Indians needing support can reach Chinese authorities at +86 139 8999 0012 or contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing at +86 185 1428 4905 (WhatsApp works here).
If you're in Nepal, you can WhatsApp +977 9851316807 or +977 9709107500.
Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the embassy is working closely with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals.