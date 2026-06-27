Tiger released into Periyar Tiger Reserve prowls villages, tea plantations

Forest Department uses drones, plans tranquilization

After laborers saw the tiger near Granby on June 27, people in Granby, Thankamala, and Arnakkal have mostly stayed home out of caution.

The Forest Department is using drones and planning a tranquilization drive to safely capture the animal, but earlier cage traps didn't work since the tiger keeps slipping away into thick vegetation.

Officials have also asked for help clearing wild growth to make their search easier, but so far, the tiger remains elusive.