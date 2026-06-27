Tiger released into Periyar Tiger Reserve prowls villages, tea plantations
A tiger released into the Periyar Tiger Reserve in April has been wandering into nearby villages and tea plantations, making locals and workers pretty anxious.
The big cat was first caught in Munnar, then released, but since late April it's been spotted several times, and even attacked a cow on June 26.
Forest Department uses drones, plans tranquilization
After laborers saw the tiger near Granby on June 27, people in Granby, Thankamala, and Arnakkal have mostly stayed home out of caution.
The Forest Department is using drones and planning a tranquilization drive to safely capture the animal, but earlier cage traps didn't work since the tiger keeps slipping away into thick vegetation.
Officials have also asked for help clearing wild growth to make their search easier, but so far, the tiger remains elusive.