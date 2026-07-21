Times Now's Dev Kotak assaulted at Jantar Mantar NEET-UG protests
India
While reporting on the ongoing NEET-UG exam protests at Jantar Mantar, Times Now journalist Dev Kotak was assaulted by a large group of protesters.
The crowd, upset over alleged exam irregularities, punched and kicked Kotak, tore his clothes, and threw bottles at him, a moment he described as near "mob lynching."
Dev Kotak credits human shield
Kotak has been covering these protests for weeks and shared, "The top priority for me was to save my life and get out from there alive," crediting some protesters who formed a human shield to help him escape.
Even after clashes with police left several injured the day before, students and parents returned to demand action from the government, vowing not to back down until their voices are heard.