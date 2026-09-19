Tiruchirappalli police book DMK's M Ramkumar over temple land
India
DMK's M Ramkumar and five others have been booked by Tiruchirappalli police for allegedly using fake documents to transfer 7,515 square feet of temple land in Tamil Nadu.
The temple's joint commissioner says Ramkumar misused his political influence to pull off the deal back in December 2022.
FIR alleges ₹2.9cr, Ramkumar cites court
The FIR points to ₹2.9 crore changing hands between people like Padma Rengarajan and Vijaya Krishnasamy during the alleged scam.
Minister S Ramesh claims DMK even ran a poll office on this land, hinting that the former HR&CE minister and other officials might be involved too.
Still, legally, the land is recognized as temple property.
Ramkumar has pushed back against all allegations, saying there's already a court case about this.