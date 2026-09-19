Tiruchirappalli police book DMK's M Ramkumar over temple land

The FIR points to ₹2.9 crore changing hands between people like Padma Rengarajan and Vijaya Krishnasamy during the alleged scam.

Minister S Ramesh claims DMK even ran a poll office on this land, hinting that the former HR&CE minister and other officials might be involved too.

Still, legally, the land is recognized as temple property.

Ramkumar has pushed back against all allegations, saying there's already a court case about this.