Tirumala TTD and LIC launch 'Srivari Yatra Suraksha' ₹2L/₹10L cover
TTD and LIC have rolled out a new insurance scheme called Srivari Yatra Suraksha, designed to support families if a pilgrim passes away during their visit to Tirumala.
The cover is ₹2 lakh for natural deaths and ₹10 lakh for accidental deaths, offering some peace of mind for those making the journey.
'Srivari Yatra Suraksha' helped 7 families
Launched in September 2026, the scheme has already helped seven families who lost loved ones recently. The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu is now looking at a similar plan.
To claim, families just need to submit a death certificate and nominee bank details. TTD says they will process claims quickly so help reaches families when they need it most.