Tirunelveli biryani owner Jayanth arrested over Ganesha eating biryani banner
India
A biryani shop owner in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, was arrested after a banner outside his shop showed Lord Ganesha eating biryani.
The 30-year-old owner, Jayanth, was taken into custody following a complaint about hurting religious sentiments.
Police are still looking into the case.
Vinayaka Chaturthi continues in Tamil Nadu
Even with the controversy making headlines, Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations carried on as usual in Tamil Nadu.
Temples in cities like Chennai and Madurai saw big crowds for rituals and offerings, while Tiruchirappalli's famous Ucchi Pillayar Temple kicked off its 14-day Peruvizha festival with thousands of devotees joining in.