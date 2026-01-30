Tirupati laddu scam: TTD denies reports of clean chit
TTD has shot down rumors that it got a clean chit in the Srivari laddu ghee scam, calling such reports "completely false."
After a 15-month probe, investigators charged 36 people—including Bhole Baba Organic Dairy directors Pomil and Vipin Jain—for allegedly supplying fake ghee to make the temple's iconic laddus.
Investigators allege collusion, manipulated tenders and commissions involving TTD staff
Turns out, during the previous YSRCP government's tenure, up to 2024, about ₹250 crore worth of synthetic ghee was used—TTD chairman BR Naidu said it could have made nearly 20 crore laddus—replacing real stuff with palm oil and chemicals.
Investigators allege collusion, manipulated tenders and commissions involving TTD staff, and say there were favorable inspection reports and efforts to defeat lab checks, putting devotees' trust (and health) at risk.
With three accused already in jail and strong evidence collected, the case is heading to trial.