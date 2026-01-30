Tirupati laddu scam: TTD denies reports of clean chit

Investigators allege collusion, manipulated tenders and commissions involving TTD staff

Turns out, during the previous YSRCP government's tenure, up to 2024, about ₹250 crore worth of synthetic ghee was used—TTD chairman BR Naidu said it could have made nearly 20 crore laddus—replacing real stuff with palm oil and chemicals.

Investigators allege collusion, manipulated tenders and commissions involving TTD staff, and say there were favorable inspection reports and efforts to defeat lab checks, putting devotees' trust (and health) at risk.

With three accused already in jail and strong evidence collected, the case is heading to trial.