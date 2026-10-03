Tirurangadi municipality inspector Sreeji G.S. arrested after flushing ₹10,000 bribe

When officers showed up at Sreeji's room in Parappanangadi, he tried to get rid of the cash by flushing it down the toilet.

After some back-and-forth, he admitted that he had flushed the money down the toilet.

Officers had to dismantle the toilet and use water pressure just to recover the soggy notes.

Manoj Abraham urged people to report corruption through the toll-free number 1064, phone 8592900900 or WhatsApp 9447789100.