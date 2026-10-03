Tirurangadi municipality inspector Sreeji G.S. arrested after flushing ₹10,000 bribe
India
A public health inspector grade-II at Tirurangadi municipality, Sreeji G.S. was arrested after allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹10,000 bribe from someone whose online license application had been rejected.
The applicant teamed up with the vigilance squad to catch him in the act.
Parappanangadi toilet dismantled to retrieve notes
When officers showed up at Sreeji's room in Parappanangadi, he tried to get rid of the cash by flushing it down the toilet.
After some back-and-forth, he admitted that he had flushed the money down the toilet.
Officers had to dismantle the toilet and use water pressure just to recover the soggy notes.
Manoj Abraham urged people to report corruption through the toll-free number 1064, phone 8592900900 or WhatsApp 9447789100.