Tiruvallur to remove ammonia at Kannigaipair July 4 and 5
After a deadly ammonia leak at a seafood factory in Kannigaipair village killed 18 people last month, authorities in Tiruvallur district are carrying out a careful removal operation on July 4 and 5.
Authorities have set up a restricted zone around the plant and evacuated nearby areas to keep everyone safe.
Kannigaipair traffic rerouted as teams operate
Traffic has been rerouted, and technical teams (backed by police, fire services, pollution control, and disaster response units) are handling the cleanup.
Medical crews and ambulances are ready just in case. Residents near the factory have been asked to follow safety tips like moving upwind if there's another leak, and can call the control room for help.
District Collector S. Kavitha says strict precautions are in place, with work happening only during daylight hours.