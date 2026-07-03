Tiruvallur to remove ammonia at Kannigaipair July 4 and 5

Kannigaipair traffic rerouted as teams operate

Traffic has been rerouted, and technical teams (backed by police, fire services, pollution control, and disaster response units) are handling the cleanup.

Medical crews and ambulances are ready just in case. Residents near the factory have been asked to follow safety tips like moving upwind if there's another leak, and can call the control room for help.

District Collector S. Kavitha says strict precautions are in place, with work happening only during daylight hours.