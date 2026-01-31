TISS replaces student union with 'council,' students cry foul

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has made major changes to its campus politics this year. The administration has replaced the Students' Union with a Students' Council and removed student representatives from key decision-making bodies, The Indian Express reported. The changes come after a year-long hiatus in student body elections at TISS's Mumbai campus, during which the Students' Union Constitution was revised.

Council changes Students removed from key decision-making bodies The new Students' Council will have one representative from each class of every program on the Mumbai campus. This decentralization of the election process has raised concerns among students about diluted representation on important administrative bodies. The Academic Council, Disciplinary Committee, and General Complaints Committee no longer have student representation under this new structure.

Administrative shift Increased role of Office of Student Affairs The Office of Student Affairs (OSA) now plays a bigger role in nominating elected student representatives to important bodies like the Gender Development Cell and Equal Opportunity Cell. The OSA can also nominate non-elected students if representation is found lacking. This shift has been criticized by student groups as it takes decision-making power away from elected representatives and gives more authority to the administration.

Election changes New rules mandate declarations of political affiliations The revised rules also mandate candidates to declare they aren't affiliated with any political party or organization. Earlier, candidates only had to declare no criminal record, that the information submitted was accurate, and compliance with election rules. The new format requires declarations of no political affiliations, pending disciplinary action, minimum attendance, and academic standing. Students have raised concerns over transparency in finalizing the revised framework for student body elections.

