Woman journalist who alleged sexual harassment by police detained again

The CJP has been protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They are demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over this exercise.

Dipke said they won't be intimidated by threats of action under laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or NSA.

The CJP has also planned a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.