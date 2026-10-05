Woman journalist who alleged sexual harassment by police detained again
What's the story
One of the three women journalists who alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3 was reportedly detained again on Monday. AISA national president Neha Bora alleged that protesting journalists were detained at Delhi Cantonment Police Station. She said in a post on social media platform X, "Rosy and other protesting journalists are detained at Delhi Cantt PS. Team of lawyer comrades are in touch with them."
Protest details
CJP's protest against electoral roll revision
The CJP has been protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They are demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over this exercise.
Dipke said they won't be intimidated by threats of action under laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or NSA.
The CJP has also planned a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Harassment claims
TMC extends support
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended its support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after spokesperson for CJP Saurav Das alleged that the government is planning to arrest him and other leaders before their mega protest on October 10.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien has expressed support for the CJP leaders on social media, saying, "With you all the way stay strong. '10 Oct poora desh aa raha hai...'"
Case
Sexual harassment case transferred
The complaints of sexual harassment by police personnel have been transferred to the Crime Branch for further action.
"Police personnel were detaining protesters, and there were no women police personnel present at the spot. I asked ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Delhi Police about the absence of women police personnel, following which he sexually assaulted me and pushed me back," the female journalist who was allegedly harassed claimed.