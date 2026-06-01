TMC's Abhishek Banerjee questioned over Leader of Opposition signature allegations
India
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee spent more than five hours with the Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, on Thursday, answering questions about alleged signature issues during the selection of the Leader of the Opposition.
CID served summons at Banerjee's house
On Friday, CID officers showed up at Banerjee's house with a summons in a separate case, this time linked to claims he incited violence and threatened Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally.
Since he wasn't home, his staff accepted the notice.