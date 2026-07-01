TMC's Jayprakash Majumdar gets bail in Salt Lake apartment case
India
TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar is out on bail after being arrested last month for allegedly not leaving a Salt Lake apartment he rented back in 2014.
The Calcutta High Court granted him bail, but with some clear rules: he has to cooperate with the investigation and can't try to influence any witnesses.
Owner alleges Majumdar stopped paying rent
The apartment's owner says Majumdar stopped paying rent and refused to move out for years, even threatening them when they tried to get their place back.
Things got tense during a recent police visit; locals reportedly threw eggs at him as officers escorted him to the property.