TMC's Jayprakash Majumdar gets bail in Salt Lake apartment case India Jul 01, 2026

TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar is out on bail after being arrested last month for allegedly not leaving a Salt Lake apartment he rented back in 2014.

The Calcutta High Court granted him bail, but with some clear rules: he has to cooperate with the investigation and can't try to influence any witnesses.