TNPDC blames record demand for Chennai's June July electricity bills
India
People in Chennai are pretty upset about their recent electricity bills. Many saw big jumps for June and July 2026 compared with last year.
TNPDCL says the spike is mostly because of the extra-hot summer, which pushed power demand to record highs (over 5,000 MW).
So more air conditioners and fans running meant bigger bills.
Chennai residents say assessors missed readings
Many residents feel delayed meter readings made things worse. Assessors went over their usual five-day window.
Some even skipped checking meters in person and just filled in numbers from tables.
Customers like S. Manish saw his bill nearly double, from 5,000 to 6,000 rupees up to 10,000 rupees.