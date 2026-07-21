TNPDC plans Chennai maintenance outage Tuesday 9am-2pm may end early
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut this Tuesday from 9am to 2pm as TNPDCL does some maintenance.
If they finish early, electricity could be back before 2pm so fingers crossed for a quick fix.
Avadi Adyar Tambaram Pallavaram Redhills affected
The outage will hit parts of Avadi, Adyar, Tambaram, Pallavaram, and Redhills.
Neighborhoods like Siva Sakthi Nagar (Avadi), Jayaram Nagar (Adyar), Gandhi Nagar (Tambaram), Puthu Nagar (Redhills), and PV Vaithiyalingam Road (Pallavaram) are on the list.
It's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.