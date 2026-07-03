Tomato prices surge across India amid heatwaves and crop damage

Retail prices cross ₹36/kg

With retail prices crossing ₹36 per kilogram, tomatoes are getting expensive for everyone, from home cooks to restaurants serving up tomato-heavy dishes.

Crisil expects these high prices to stick around until August due to less summer planting and tough weather in key regions.

Even though the Agriculture Ministry predicts more tomatoes the current crop year, supply issues during lean months mean we could see price spikes again unless farming gets better managed.