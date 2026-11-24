Tonk streetlights removed after BJP's Priyanka Sharma lost panchayat poll
In Tonk, Rajasthan, streetlights put up just before Diwali were suddenly removed right after BJP's Priyanka Sharma lost the panchayat elections.
The move sparked outrage among locals, especially after a video of the lights being taken down went viral in Ward two of Peeplu Panchayat Samiti.
Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam probes lights
Villagers suspect the lights were installed mainly to win votes, and their removal felt like a slap to the community.
When questioned, officials called the lights illegal, which only made people angrier.
Now, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has started an inquiry into whether public resources were misused for election gains and then quietly rolled back within hours of her defeat.