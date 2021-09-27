Took inspiration from RINL plant to crack UPSC: Lakshmi Soujanya

M Lakshmi Soujanya has scored 127th rank in the coveted UPSC examination, results for which were announced last week

Many of us know RINL as steel producing company, but M Lakshmi Soujanya—who has made it to the 2020 Civil Service Examination qualifiers' list— says the PSU's township has been a "pillar of support" for her and she took inspiration from its 24X7 running plant. Soujanya has scored 127th rank in the coveted UPSC examination, results for which were announced last week.

Her father is senior manager at RINL plant in Visakhapatnam

Her father works as a senior manager at the Steel Melting Shop 1 at the RINL plant in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to PTI, Soujanya said it was the RINL plant that gave her the steely resolve to crack one of the toughest examinations in the country.

The plant functions 24X7 for all of us: Soujanya

"Our plant functions 24X7 for all of us. I knew I have to prepare in a similar way for the exam," she said. Soujanya was speaking from Tirupati in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. She also expressed her wish to "pay back" to the township where she was born and brought up.

Soujanya wants to set up UPSC preparation center in township

Soujanya said, "RINL was always there like a pillar of support for me. Along with a few other previous UPSC qualifiers, I would like to set up a preparation center in the township." "The students looking to prepare for UPSC can get all the study material and counseling from the center," she added.

Union Minister of Steel also congratulated Soujanya

Soujanya said that Union Minister of Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has also congratulated her on clearing the examination. "In a telephonic conversation, the minister said he is happy that someone from the steel family has made it to the examination. He said to me it is time to pay back to the nation and society," she added.

She pursued B-Tech in Computer Science from NIT Warangal

Soujanya said that she has spent her childhood at the RINL township. She has done her schooling at DAV Public School located in the plant area. After schooling, she went to NIT Warangal to pursue B-Tech in Computer Science from where she went to take up a job in a private company. She was working with a company in Bengaluru.

Her uncle suggested her to try for UPSC

When asked how she made up her mind for the examination, Soujanya replied, "I had come to Visakhapatnam during the holidays when my uncle asked me to try for UPSC. I took it seriously and quit my job."